An Oregon County man suffered serious injuries in a car crash at 3:20 p.m. Saturday on BB Highway in Myrtle, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Cpl. J.D. Wheeler with Troop G of the patrol, Willow Springs, reported Terry M. Manning, 46, of Myrtle, was westbound in a 2005 Chevrolet Trailblazer that ran off the right side of the road, struck an embankment and overturned.
The report shows Manning was wearing a seat belt.
He was transported by ambulance to Ozarks Medical Center in West Plains, according to the report. No condition report is available.
