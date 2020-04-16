A Sikeston man has been charged in the shooting of a Reynolds County resident.
On Feb. 2, a Van Buren man was shot and wounded after opening his door for an unknown person who asked him for directions, according to a statement from Sgt. Jeff Kinder, public information officer for the Missouri State Highway Patrol's Troop G, Willow Springs.
An investigation was conducted by criminal investigators assigned to the patrol’s Division of Drug and Crime Control, Troop G and E units, and deputies with the Reynolds County Sheriff’s Department, Kinder said. During the investigation, law enforcement identified a person of interest, Parris N. Hill, 31, of Sikeston.
Kinder reported Wendesday morning Hill has been charged in Reynolds County Court with assault in the first degree and armed criminal action. He is held in the Scott County Jail without bond.
The above charges are mere accusations and are not evidence of guilt. Evidence in support of these charges must be presented before a court of competent jurisdiction whose duty is to determine guilt or innocence.
