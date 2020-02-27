ARRESTS
Steven Curtis Gaw, 32, Mtn. View, was arrested at 5:01 p.m. Feb. 16 at his home on a Texas County charge of failure to appear on a charge of probation violation on convictions of driving while intoxicated. He was held without bail and released to Texas County authorities. Deputy Chad Johnson.
Mildred Michaele Boucher, 49, Maple Street, was arrested at 5:29 p.m. Feb. 16 on Walnut Street on an Atchison County charge of failure to appear on charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, held without bail and released to Atchison County authorities. West Plains Police Department.
