CALLS FOR SERVICE
It was reported at 11:56 a.m. July 25 the department received a call about trespassing at a residence on Fourth Street. The trespassing party left.
It was reported at 11:45 p.m. July 25 the police assisted the Howell County Sheriff’s Office with a warrant search.
It was reported at 4:57 p.m. July 26 a woman had a question regarding custody.
It was reported at 5:26 p.m. July 26 a man was at a residence who was not supposed to be there.
It was reported at 10:54 p.m. July 27 officer responded to a home on North Center Street about a man knocking on windows. The officer was unable to locate the man.
It was reported at 3 a.m. Wednesday, an officer noticed a large pig in a house in city limits. Officer advised the owner that swine are not allowed to live in city limits.
