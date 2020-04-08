INCIDENTS
At 4:55 March 25, Officer Kevin White reported he responded to Ajax Storage on Washington Avenue to investigate a burglary. It was discovered the victim had more items taken out of her storage unit through the roof. During the investigation an officer climbed into the rafters found items that had been taken from other storage units and left there. The items were collected and placed into evidence for safekeeping. A report has been forwarded to detectives.
Officers were dispatched at 7:16 p.m. March 25 to a home on Cass Avenue regarding a suicidal man. He was taken to Ozarks Medical Center for treatment. Officer Sean Barrett.
Officers responded at 8:30 p.m. March 25 to a location on Porter Wagoner Boulevard regarding an intoxicated man. He was arrested on an outstanding warrant and no new charges are sought. Officer Paul Bradshaw.
Officer Josh Wichowski reported at 11:17 p.m. March 25 he responded to a home on Utah Street after a report of an accidental heroin overdose. A man was treated by officers and medical personnel at the scene and transported to OMC for treatment.
At 12:38 p.m. March 26 a report was taken for an assault at a location on Kentucky Avenue. Charges were forwarded to prosecutors. Officer Trent Kinder.
Cpl. Ivie Powell reported at 12:47 p.m. March 26 he responded to a home on Kay Drive regarding a deceased person. It was learned a 68-year-old man had died of apparent natural causes. No further investigation is expected.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.