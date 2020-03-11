CALLS FOR SERVICE
At 8:24 a.m. Feb. 26 it was reported a woman called to ask about road conditions and whether or not school was in session. She was advised road conditions were fine and there was school.
At 8:34 a.m. Feb. 26 it was reported a man had called about what he believed to be a scam involving property in town. Asst. Chief Ellison spoke with him regarding the matter.
At 8:41 a.m. Feb. 26 it was reported a woman called informing she had put the wrong date on her statement form.
It was reported at 9:40 a.m. Feb. 26 a man came to the police department to pay a ticket. He was informed he needed to go to city hall to pay it.
It was reported at 10:27 a.m. Feb. 26 a man returned a phone call from Asst. Chief Ellison.
It was reported at 11:30 a.m. Feb. 26 a woman with the Missouri Crisis Access Response System (MOCARS) reported she had been on the line with a person who said he was suicidal and the call was disconnected. Officers responded to the reported location and spoke with the man, who stated he was just having a bad day and his girlfriend was going to take him to the hospital.
It was reported at 11:55 a.m. Feb. 27 a man came to the police department to report an incident that was found to be a civil matter, and the man was advised to call an attorney.
It was reported at 2:23 p.m. Feb. 27 officers assisted the nuisance enforcement officer who was placing a “dangerous building” placard at a home.
It was reported at 2:30 p.m. Feb. 27 evidence of a loose dog that was the subject of several complaints was presented to officers. The owner of the dog explained why it was loose and a warning was given.
At 3:18 p.m. Feb. 27 it was reported there had been a theft at a home.
At 6:53 a.m. Feb. 28 it was reported there had been a white Ford Mustang sitting in the parking lot at Jasper and the caller wanted the driver checked on. When officers reached the location the vehicle was gone, but later located on the road near Jasper. The driver’s identification and the vehicle registration were checked in law enforcement databases.
At 12:30 p.m. Feb. 28 it was reported there was a vehicle that was parked illegally in a handicapped spot at Love’s truck stop. The vehicle was gone when officers arrived.
At 3:59 p.m. Feb. 28 a call was reported from a woman who had experienced several thefts from her home over the past month, and had questions about installing cameras.
At 10:25 a.m. Feb. 29 it was reported a man was booked and released on a warrant.
At 10:27 a.m. Feb. 29 it was reported officers assisted the Howell County Sheriff’s Department with a traffic stop.
It was reported at 11:09 a.m. Feb. 29 a pilot was assisted with getting fuel.
It was reported at 3:29 p.m. Feb. 29 there was a disturbance at Sunshine Village. A woman was spoken to regarding the matter and told to stay away from the area.
It was reported at 6:16 p.m. Feb. 29 a resident of Sunshine Village said there was a person who had been knocking on doors in the early morning hours and running away. Extra patrol was requested.
It was reported at 6:29 p.m. Feb. 29 officers received a request to check on a pedestrian. Officers were unable to find the person.
It was reported at 12:30 a.m. March 1 a woman called worried about her father. Officers spoke with the man, who was intoxicated and being loud. The man said he was fine and he would go to bed.
At 8:05 a.m. March 1 it was reported there were cows on the road near U.S. 60/63 and Highway 76. It was discovered the animals had gotten out of an open pasture gate and motorists helped return them to the pasture.
At 11:25 a.m. March 1 it was reported a credit card was found at MFA Oil. The owner was contacted and the card will be returned to him.
At 7:26 p.m. March 1 it was reported there was a dark-colored Ford truck dragging a trash can. Officers were unable to find the vehicle.
At 1:15 a.m. March 2 it was reported two women came to the police department to speak with Sgt. Huffman about an incident.
It was reported at 2:57 a.m. March 2 a man called to talk to officers about an incident. A message was taken.
It was reported at 3:09 a.m. March 2 a man called to leave his name and number for Sgt. Huffman regarding a case.
It was reported at 3:11 a.m. March 2 a man called to state a gold car on the highway had swerved.
A hang-up call was reported at 4:05 a.m. March 2. The caller was contacted and it was discovered a cell phone had been found at MFA and he had turned it in at MSHP Troop G headquarters since the police department wasn’t open.
It was reported at 8:57 a.m. March 2 a man called the police department to speak with an officer about a property he owned. The renter had changed the locks and the man was afraid some of his property might be taken.
It was reported at 9:37 a.m. March 2 a man came to speak to an officer about an incident, after calling an officer earlier. Chief Hogan spoke with the man.
At 10:03 a.m. March 2 it was reported a woman had called to speak with Sgt. Huffman regarding photo evidence. A message was taken to give to Sgt. Huffman.
At 10:56 a.m. March 2 it was reported an officer from Louisiana had called about a man from the Willow Springs area selling items online and collecting payment, but not sending the items.
At 11 a.m. March 2 a man called to report he was walking past a location on North Pine Street when a dog broke a leash and came at him, trying to bite him. When officers located the animal, lying on the porch of the location, the dog acted aggressively towards the officer and two pedestrians walking towards senior housing. The dog was returned to the porch and an attempt to contact the owner will be made.
