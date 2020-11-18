ARRESTS
Richard Mark Christian, 55, of Ellington, was arrested and ticketed Saturday on North Elm Street on charges of driving without a valid license, driving while under the influence of alcohol and exceeding the posted speed limit by 11 to 15 mph. Officer Timothy Gordon.
Kimberly Smotherman, 53, of Mtn. View, was arrested Sunday on East First Street on charges of possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Officer Lisa Noble.
TICKETS
Scott Allen Barnett, 34, of Mtn. View was ticketed Thursday on charges of failure to show proof of insurance and operating a motorcycle without a valid license.
Austin L. Tasker, 21, of Mtn. View, was ticketed Friday on a charge of operating a vehicle without a valid license.
INCIDENTS
At 3:59 p.m. Thursday a theft from a vehicle on East First Street was reported. The suspect is unknown.
At 10:47 a.m. Friday a theft from a vehicle on Washington Street was reported. The suspect is unknown.
CALLS FOR SERVICE
On Nov. 10, it was reported a man called to ask if a copy of a report could be faxed to another department.
On Thursday, a woman screaming was reported around the David Drive area.
On Thursday, it was reported an officer responded to a scene on East James Street to assist emergency medical personnel with a patient.
On Saturday, it was reported an alarm went off at Dollar General. The manager found the side loading door was ajar.
On Saturday, an officer was asked to do a well-being check at a home on Belmont. The resident was sleeping.
On Saturday, the Shannon County Sheriff’s Department asked an officer to go to the hospital and get a report from a child who was bitten by a dog.
On Sunday, it was reported a man called the department asking to get his gun back.
On Sunday, it was reported a woman locked herself out of her house. An officer tried a door opening tool but it did not work. The woman went elsewhere to stay the night.
