ARRESTS
Gary L. Owens, 39, Salem, Ark., was arrested Jan. 21 in Lanton on an Arkansas probation and parole warrant and charged with being a fugitive from out of state. His bail is set at $50,000. Deputy Torey Thompson.
Michael Thomas Wilson, 37, Farmington, was arrested 12:30 p.m. Jan. 26 in West Plains on a charge of probation violation on a conviction of distribution, delivery or production, or attempt, of a controlled substance. He is held on $7,500 bail. Deputy Neil Sletten.
Jesse Lee Parsons, 36, County Road 8240, was arrested 1 p.m. Jan. 26 in West Plains on charges of delivery of a controlled substance and resisting arrest for a felony. He was released on $25,000 bail. Deputy Sletten.
Jacob Adam Counts, 36, Willow Springs, was arrested 3:57 p.m. Jan. 26 in Willow Springs on charges of failure to appear on charges of second-degree assault, and probation violations on convictions of second-degree assault, resisting arrest for a felony and knowingly burning or exploding. He is held on $50,000 bail. Deputy Travis Weaver.
Jose Guadalupe Porras, 33, Davidson Street, was arrested 4:34 p.m. Jan. 27 on Paula Drive on Texas County charges of possession of a controlled substance and is held on $250,000 bail. West Plains Police Department.
INCIDENTS
At 10:22 p.m. Jan. 24, an arrest was made on north U.S. 63 at Pomona on a charge of driving while intoxicated. Deputy Weaver.
An employee of Arkansas Electrical Cooperative reported at 7:39 a.m. Jan. 25 a 7-foot wide grapple hook bucket for a skid steer and a ratchet strap were taken from a trailer parked near the junction of U.S. 160 and Highway 101, value $5,000. Deputy Shannon Caldwell.
A man reported at 11:49 a.m. Jan. 26 a silver 2007 Cadillac STS with an emergency light bar and a large teal blue rear window decal and a men’s wedding ring, total value $7,150, was stolen by someone he had just met and was trying to help. The incident reportedly happened at Trinity Worship Center off of K Highway. Deputy Caldwell.
It was reported 8:32 a.m. Jan. 26 a vehicle damaged a mailbox and post on Z Highway between 9 p.m. the night before and 7 a.m. that day. Property damage valued at $50. Deputy Caldwell.
At 2 p.m. Jan. 26, a pickup truck reported stolen in Shannon County was located by the owner in Howell County. The suspect left the area before officers arrived and the truck, a white 2002 Chevrolet Silverado extended cab with a camper shell valued at $5,000, was returned to the owner. Deputy Caldwell.
A 26-year-old woman from Cape Girardeau was reported missing at 2:20 p.m. Jan. 26. She was reportedly last seen at a location on Howell County Road 5270 at the time, and was found by law enforcement Wednesday in the Springfield area. Deputy Caldwell.
An employee of Howell-Oregon Electric Cooperative reported at 4:23 p.m. Jan. 27 copper ground wire had been stolen from an electric pole located on County Road 9150. Deputy Bruce Collins.
At 11:03 a.m. Jan. 29, it was reported FedEx packages containing an infrared heater and facial therapy device, total value $130, were stolen from near a mailbox on W Highway near Peace Valley. Deputy Caldwell.
At 8:28 p.m. Jan. 29, Deputy Devon Mendenhall investigated an incident of shoplifting at Dollar General in Pomona. A suspect was identified but left before law enforcement arrived. Charges are pending.
It was reported at 10:47 p.m. Jan. 29 a Stihl chain saw valued at $500 was stolen from a location on County Road 2980 in Mtn. View. Deputy Melanie Roam.
A man reported at 1:07 p.m. Jan. 29 his black Apple iPhone 10, valued at $1,000, was stolen from him while he was at Powers Mart in Pomona.
It was reported 8:20 a.m. Saturday several items were taken from a vehicle parked on County Road 4210. Deputy Bruce Sortman.
At 7:56 p.m. Sunday a woman reported a runaway youth from a home on County Road 4620. The child was returned to the home. Deputy Mendenhall.
Deputy Weaver reported at 10:13 p.m. Sunday he responded to a location on County Road 4730 regarding a domestic altercation and made an arrest.
An employee of Mac Industries, County Road 4730, reported at 6:50 a.m. Monday two Husqvarna chain saws, two Power Torque drive socket sets, and assorted wrenches were stolen from a sawmill building on the property, total value $1,219. Damage to a lock on a vending machine was also reported at a value of $500. Deputy Caldwell.
At 4:13 p.m. Monday a theft at Cornerco Store off of west U.S. 160 was reported. Deputy Weaver.
