INCIDENTS
At 5:41 p.m. Sept. 17 officers responded to Circle Drive regarding a girl who said she was assaulted by another child. A referral will be made to the juvenile office. Officer Whitley Clark.
At 7:19 p.m. Sept. 17 Officer Paul Bradshaw reported he spoke with someone who wished to report an assault that happened in March. The matter is under investigation and will be forwarded to detectives.
A woman reported at 6:11 a.m. Sept. 18 someone poured paint thinner on the hood of her vehicle between 1 and 5 a.m. that day, while the vehicle was parked on Joe Jones Boulevard, causing damage. Officer Justin Brown.
At 1:26 p.m. Sept. 18 a woman reported she hired a local business to do a project, and when a deposit was transferred to the business the transaction was hacked and sent to a false bank account. The incident is under investigation. Officer John Murrell.
Officer Colter Reid reported at 4 p.m. Sept. 18 he responded to a home on Lanton Road to investigate a missing child. The child returned while officers were still on scene.
At 4:12 p.m. Sept. 18 a man with active warrants was seen driving down Abe Taylor Street. A stop was initiated and the man was arrested. Officer Bradshaw.
At 4:43 p.m. Sept. 18 officers responded to Ramey supermarket to investigate a shoplifting incident where the suspect left the store. The suspect was found and a ticket was issued. Officer Reid.
Officers were dispatched at 4:50 p.m. Sept. 18 to the area of Courtney Place regarding two youths who wandered from home. They were found before officers arrived and a report was taken for documentation purposes only. Officer Bradshaw.
It was reported at 5:28 p.m. Sept. 18 a wallet was stolen. A suspect description was provided, but the person’s identity is unknown. Officer Bradshaw.
At 5:44 p.m. Sept. 18 officers responded to Ridge Crest hotel regarding a fight in progress. It was determined there had been a verbal domestic altercation between a man and woman and neither wished to file a report. The incident was documented due to repeated incidents between the two parties. Officer Bradshaw.
At 5:52 p.m. Sept. 18 Officer Reid responded to Bartley Street to investigate a report that three children were throwing objects at vehicles on U.S. 63. The children were found and placed with their guardians. No charges.
Officer Brown reported at 6:57 p.m. Sept. 18 he was dispatched to a location on Hubert Redburn Drive regarding a man on the property who had previously been asked to leave and not return. When Brown arrived, several bystanders told the officer the suspect jumped down the hill on the south side of Ridge Crest hotel and was stuck. He was later arrested and ticketed on a charge of trespassing.
At 11:07 p.m. Sept. 18 officers were dispatched to the Ridge Crest hotel to investigate an alleged incident of harassment via phone messages. A report was taken and there are no charges at this time. Officer Tatum Whitsell.
At 11:50 p.m. Sept. 18 a report of trespassing was taken on Lanton Road. Officer Paden Turnbull.
At 12:06 a.m. Sept. 19 officers were dispatched to the Ridge Crest hotel regarding a trespasser. The suspect was found, ticketed on a charge of trespassing and removed from the property. Officer Whitsell.
At 4:39 a.m. Sept. 19 a traffic stop was initiated on a vehicle with no license plate, the driver of which failed to use a turn signal. The driver was found to be a youth with no driver's license. He was arrested and ticketed, then released to a parent. Officer Whitsell.
At 11:02 a.m. Sept. 19 Officer Clark reported she responded to Court Square to investigate a one-vehicle accident with no injuries. The driver was arrested and ticketed on charges of improper backing and driving while suspended, then released.
At 3:59 p.m. Sept. 19 Officer Bradshaw reported he conducted a traffic stop on Porter Wagoner Boulevard at Cass Avenue and discovered the driver had a suspended license. The passenger was found to have multiple warrants and fled from officers. The passenger was apprehended and arrested.
At 5:56 p.m. Sept. 19 a report was taken regarding a stolen firearm. Officer Brent McKemie.
At 7:02 p.m. Sept. 19 several items were reported stolen from a location in Southern Hills Shopping Center. A suspect has not been identified and the incident is under investigation. Officer Bradshaw.
At 11:22 p.m. Sept. 19 officers were dispatched to Ozarks Medical Center regarding a man assaulting an employee. The victim and suspect were identified at the scene and charges were forwarded to prosecutors. Officer Whitsell.
Officer Bradshaw reported at 11:01 a.m. Sept. 20 he initiated a traffic stop on Minnesota Avenue and arrested and ticketed the driver on a charge of driving while suspended.
At 11:45 a.m. Sept. 20 a report was taken regarding tools valued at $346.57 that were taken from a pickup truck parked on Lexington Avenue,. No suspect has been identified and the case was forwarded to detectives. Officer Kevin White.
A woman reported at 1:25 p.m. Sept. 20 she and her boyfriend had been to the river at White Ranch, they got into an argument and left, and her boyfriend threw her wallet out of the vehicle window. She said when she opened the vehicle door, her boyfriend drove away and she was thrown out, causing injuries. Her boyfriend took her home, refused to give her the wallet and left. The incident was referred to the Howell County Sheriff's Department and the woman declined to press charges for assault and the theft of the wallet. Officer White.
It was reported at 2:09 p.m. Sept. 20 a card was left in the ATM at West Plains Bank on Porter Wagoner Boulevard. It is being held for safekeeping. Officer Bradshaw.
At 4:06 p.m. Sept. 20 Officer McKemie responded to Preacher Roe Boulevard regarding a man getting out of a pickup truck and pointing a firearm at another man. No charges.
