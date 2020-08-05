Injuries were reported for two area men after a truck crashed at 11 a.m. Monday on Highway 76, 7 miles east of Ava in Douglas County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Tpr. D.L. Nash with Troop G of the patrol, Willow Springs, reported driver Ronnie L. Williams, 70, of Ava, and passenger Matthew C. Taylor, 24, of Hartville, were westbound in a 1992 Ford F250 that ran off the right side of the road and struck a tree. Both men were not wearing seat belts, according to the patrol.
The report shows Taylor suffered serious injuries and moderate injuries were reported for Williams.
Both men were taken by Douglas County Ambulance to Cox South Medical Center in Springfield.
