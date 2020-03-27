Two adults and a toddler from West Plains suffered minor injuries at 2:05 p.m. Wednesday on County Road 1710, a mile north of West Plains, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Cpl. M. T. Weakley with Troop G of the patrol, Willow Springs, reported Benjamin A. Dionne, 32, was the driver of an eastbound 1995 Ford that ran off the road and struck a tree.
The report shows Amber A. Moore, 22, and a 2-year-old boy were passengers. All occupants were wearing seat belts.
According to the report, the three were taken by ambulance to Ozarks Medical Center in West Plains. No condition report is available.
