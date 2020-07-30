NCIDENTS
Officers responded at 11:49 p.m. July 12 to a home on Myrtle Street regarding a report of a man armed with a handgun who wished to kill himself. After a brief standoff, negotiators were able to get the man to leave the home, and he was transported to OMC for treatment. Cpl. Brandon Stephens.
At 2:43 a.m. July 13 an unsecured door was noticed on a building on Washington Avenue during routine patrol. Officers cleared the building and nothing out of the ordinary was observed. Officer Tatum Whitsell.
Cpl. Ivie Powell reported at 7:12 a.m. July 13 he responded to a home on Luna Drive regarding a bicycle and cell phone that didn’t belong at there. The items were seized and placed into evidence for safekeeping.
At 9:52 a.m. July 13 officers responded to a home on Joe Jones Boulevard regarding a deceased person. An 85-year-old man was found dead inside the home. Nothing suspicious was observed and no further investigation is expected. Detective Brandon Romans.
A man reported at 10:40 a.m. July 13 another man he knows has been calling him and leaving derogatory messages and he wished to file a report for harassment. Charges have been filed to prosecutors. Officer Brad Jones.
At 11:49 a.m. July 13, officers were dispatched to a home on Sixth Street regarding a suspicious person in an unoccupied house. The suspect was not located but it was later determined that the house had been broken into and several items had been taken. The case was forwarded to detectives for further investigation. Officer Jones.
A woman reported at 11:55 a.m. July 13 her husband’s medical supplies had either been lost or stolen from their mailbox on Lambe Avenue. No charges. Officer John Murrell.
Officer Kevin White reported at 3:26 p.m. July 13 he was dispatched to Snappy Mart No. 9 on south U.S. 63 regarding the theft of $40.18 worth of fuel. The officer identified the vehicle and the driver, and charges were forwarded to prosecutors.
Officer Whitley Clark reported at 5:45 p.m. July 13 a debit card was turned in at the police department. An attempt to contact the owner was unsuccessful and the card was entered into evidence for safekeeping.
