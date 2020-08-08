Minor injuries were reported for a Mtn. View woman after a two-vehicle crash at 3:10 p.m. Wednesday on Y Highway, 2 miles north of Mtn. View, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Tpr. K.G. Etherton with Troop G of the patrol, Willow Springs, reported Shawna L. Hodge, 35, of Mtn. View, was northbound in a 1999 Ford F150 when she was struck by an unidentified southbound vehicle which crossed the center line and fled the scene after the crash. Hodge was wearing a seat belt, according to the patrol.
The report shows Hodge was transported by Mercy Ambulance to Mercy St. Francis in Mtn. View.
Tpr. Etherton was assisted by Cpl. S.J. Crewse.
Minor injuries were reported for a man from Mtn. Home, Ark., after his semitruck struck a cow on the road at 2:30 a.m. Wednesday on Interstate 49, 3 miles north of Adrian in Bates County.
Tpr. L.N. Boff with Troop A of the patrol, Lee’s Summit, reported Johnnie L. Beck, 47, of Mtn. Home, Ark., was northbound in a 2019 Peterbilt that hit a cow in the road, causing the truck to run off the right side of the road before stopping. Beck was wearing a seat belt, the patrol reported.
The report shows Beck was treated at the scene by Bates County emergency medical services.
Injuries were reported for two Texas County men after a car struck a trailer at 10:35 p.m. Tuesday on U.S. 63 in Houston.
Tpr. D.E. Rogers reported Jason Wink, 24, of Houston, was northbound in a 2014 Ford Taurus that struck a trailer pulled by a northbound 1984 Chevrolet pickup, driven by William A. Cooper, 41, of Licking.
The report shows Cooper suffered moderate injuries and was not wearing a seat belt. Minor injuries were reported for Wink, who had been wearing a seat belt.
Both men were taken to Texas County Memorial Hospital in Houston.
Minor injuries were reported for a West Plains man who was hit by an SUV at 7:38 p.m. Tuesday on County Road 8240, just east of West Plains.
Tpr. J.C. Howell reported Shane M. Lindstrom, 26, of West Plains, was eastbound in a 2000 Chevrolet Blazer that struck Daniel A. Moerschel, 41, of West Plains, as Moerschel was attempting to cross the road and stepped into the path of the Lindstrom’s vehicle.
The report shows Moerschel was taken by South Howell County Ambulance to Ozarks Medical Center in West Plains.
Tpr. Howell was assisted at the scene by Msgt. R.T. Rees.
