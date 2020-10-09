Kieth Clinton vs. Jessica Clinton
Khaki R. Barnett vs. Austin T. Barnett
Joshua Parker vs. Sonya Parker
Brandi N. Anderson vs. Austin T. Anderson
Emily Reed vs. Jordan Reed
John G. Blair vs. Dana D. Blair
Billy L. Shockley vs. Tiffany R. Shockley
Burl D. Coonts vs. Christina L. Coonts
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.