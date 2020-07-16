TICKETS
Christopher Lee Callahan, West Plains, was ticketed at 7:50 a.m. June 27 on U.S. 63 on a charge of stealing. Cpl. Shannon Sisney.
Jose Alcides Portillo, West Plains, was ticketed at 10:04 a.m. June 28 at Southern Hills Shopping Center on a charge of trespassing. Officer John Murrell.
INCIDENTS
At 9:39 a.m. June 22 a woman reported that overnight, while her vehicle was parked on Amyx Street, someone had spray painted a derogatory comment on it. Officer Brad Jones.
Officers responded at 11:13 a.m. June 22 to a home on Jefferson Avenue regarding a well-being check. The subject was spoken to in person and by phone and family members were also spoken to regarding the matter. A report was made for documentation. Cpl. Ivie Powell.
A man reported at 1:30 p.m. June 22 that between June 19 and June 22 someone broke into his home on Nevada Street and took his property. The incident is under investigation. Officer Jones.
