Justin and Alisha Rees of West Plains are parents of a daughter, Presleigh Jo Cathleen, born at 4:06 a.m. Aug. 14. She weighed 7 pounds 13 ounces and was 20 1/2 inches long. Her siblings are Zachary, 10, Alyssa, 9, Kayden, 7, and Brantley, 20 months. Her grandparents are Annie White, Bald Knob, Ark., Lawrence White (deceased), Yellville, Ark., and Mark and Sandy Rees, West Plains.
Dalton and Chandal Drumright of West Plains are parents of a daughter, Juliette Ella, born at 2:55 a.m. Sept. 9. She weighed 7 pounds 9 ounces and was 19 ½ inches. Her siblings are Castiel, 5, and Beauden, 2. Her grandparents are Lelande and Stephanie Smith, and Leonard Martin, all of Mtn. View, and Frank and Rita Drumright, West Plains.
Brandon and Shalena Stephens of West Plains are parents of a son, Daxton Scott, born at 12:07 p.m. Sept. 10. He weighed 6 pounds and 15 ounces and was 20 ½ inches long. His grandparents are Tommie and Sherry Boles, Ash Flat, Ark., and Scott Stephens and Jerri Stephens, West Plains.
Chase and Emma Denton of West Plains are parents of a son, Gus Elliott, born at 1:04 a.m. Sept. 11. He weighed 8 pounds and was 20 ½ inches long. His grandparents are Bruce and Billye Williams, West Plains, and Scott and Lori Denton, Caulfield.
Wesley and Monica Kearns of Willow Springs are parents of a son, Weston Allen, born at 2:31 p.m. Sept. 12. He weighed 5 pounds 7 ounces and was 18 ½ inches long. His siblings are Sommer, 6, and Jocelyn, 2. His grandparents are Mark and Michelle Wise, and Barbara Kearns, all of Willow Springs.
Joshua and Finley McMorrow of Caulfield are parents of a daughter, Liddie Rae, born at 4:47 p.m. Sept. 12. She weighed 6 pounds 1 ounce and was 18 ½ inches long. Her siblings are Alexia, 15, Colton, 7, Emmett, 5, Jake, 3, and Rhetta, 3. Her grandparents are Tuck and Cindy Williams, Caulfield, and Mark McMorrow and Cathy Chenevey, Bakersfield.
Blake Collins and Kalee Stevenson of West Plains are parents of a son, Tuff Leoidas, born at 1:01 a.m. Sept. 22. He weighed 6 pounds 9 ounces. His grandparents are Barry Stevenson and Carolyn Hughes, West Plains, and Floyd Regan Collins (deceased) and Patty Ellis, Peace Valley.
Johnathon Rizza and Andrea Reynolds of Wasola are parents of a son, Lukas David, born at 7:20 a.m. Sept. 26. He weighed 6 pounds 7 ounces and was 19 ¼ inches long. His grandparents are Patrick and Christy Reynolds, Gainesville, and Steven and Tammy Rizza, Wasola.
Dustin Sanders and Tiffany Prewett of Mtn. View are parents of a son, Dawson Wayne Lamar, born at 6:24 p.m. Sept. 27. He weighed 6 pounds 12 ounces and was 20 ¼ inches long. His siblings are Ayden, 12, Kelbie, 9, and Deegan, 4.
