April 29
Johnny Allen Owens, West Plains, failure to drive on right side of road, misdemeanor.
William T. Howell Jr., West Plains, operating vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility, misdemeanor.
Francis Marcus Hazelbush, West Plains, operating vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility, misdemeanor.
Kelisha D. Evans, Caulfield, possession of controlled substance, felony.
Bobby J. Little, Licking, driving while revoked or suspended and operating vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility, misdemeanors.
Jessica M. Geise (Bamberg), West Plains, violation of order of protection for adult, misdemeanor.
Samuel Lee Pyatt, West Plains, two counts each of possession of controlled substance and keeping or maintaining a public nuisance, felonies.
Leslie Owen Collins, West Plains, possession of controlled substance and keeping or maintaining a public nuisance, felonies.
May 1
Jessalynn Henri Hoehler, Mtn. Home, Ark., possession of controlled substance, felony. Case bound over.
John R. Roberts, West Plains, three counts each of second-degree burglary, first-degree property damage, stealing $750 or more and second-degree attempted burglary, felonies, and a count of second-degree property damage, misdemeanor. Case bound over.
Janelle L. Demeuleester, West Plains, stealing $750 or more, felony.
Brian C. Newton, West Plains, stealing $750 or more, felony.
Christopher Michael Litton, West Plains, attempted first-degree burglary, felony.
Ashtin K. Collins, West Plains, abuse or neglect of a child, endangering the welfare of a child and second-degree assault, felonies.
Jeffery A. Wooten, West Plains, passing bad check, felony.
Daylon William Sloniker, West Plains, passing bad check, felony.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.