The city of Alton in Oregon County and the city of Summersville in Texas County have both filed their annual financial reports for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2019, reports Missouri Auditor Nicole Galloway.
The report, compiled in February, includes the filing status for cities and villages that filed at least one of their required annual reports — in the case of these two cities, financial reports and municipal court addendum — in January 2020. Reports were due from both cities by Dec. 31, 2019.
Alton filed its financial report Jan. 14, and at the time of the auditor’s report, and not filed its municipal court addendum.
Summersville filed its annual financial report before the deadline, on Dec. 21, 2019. At the time of the auditor’s report, its municipal court addendum had been filed; no date was given for that filing.
