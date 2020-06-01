Injuries were reported for a Summersville man and a Birch Tree woman following a two-vehicle crash at 4:45 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of U.S. 63 and P Highway in Pomona, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Tpr. S.D. Goostree with Troop G of the patrol, Willow Springs, reported a that a 16-year-old girl from Willow Springs was driving a westbound 2010 Ford Escape that pulled into the path of a southbound 2019 Kia Sportage drivien by Hayley R. Brawley, 26, of Birch Tree.
The report shows Brawley suffered minor injuries; moderate injuries were reported for her passenger, Shawn E. McGivney, 34, of Summersville. No injuries were reported for the teenager.
According to the report, all three were wearing seat belts.
Brawley and McGivney were taken by ambulance to Ozarks Medical Center in West Plains.
No condition reports are available.
Tpr. Goostree was assisted at the scene by Msgt. T. E. Young.
