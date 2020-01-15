During its regular Thursday meeting, the Howell County Commission expects to meet with a representative of the 37th Judicial Circuit Juvenile Office to discuss grant funding, and to open and consider bids for a truck bed and security cameras.
The commission will meet at 10 a.m. on the third floor of the county office building, 35 Court Square in West Plains. At 11 a.m., commissioners have scheduled a meeting with Robbie Crites of the Juvenile Office for a conference regarding to initial grant applications.
The commission will consider the designation of an appointee to a county position, and then at 11 a.m., bids are due for an 85-inch cab to axle dual rear wheel utility bed for a 5500 Ram regular cab truck. Bids for exterior cameras for the Howell County Courthouse are due at that same time.
Those bids will be opened and considered by commissioners, according to the tentative agenda.
Accounts payable presented to the commission will be approved and guests in attendance will be recognized.
The commission will also convene Friday to work on budget meetings.
No meeting will be held Monday in recognition of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.