Officials with the Springfield office of the National Weather Service are seeking citizens interested in helping collect weather station data in Howell County, noting that the office has limited data for that area.
Anyone with a weather station at work, school or home is invited to participate in the Citizen Weather Observing Program (CWOP). Meteorologists with NWS may use the data to help with forecasts and warnings.
Participation is free and only requires registration with the CWOP and entry of the CWOP ID into weather station software.
To sign up visit www.findu.com/citizenweather/cw_form.html.
