Minor injuries were reported for a Willow Springs woman whose car ran off the road at 9:38 p.m. Tuesday on Highway 181, 5 miles south of Cabool, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Tpr. M.L. Wiseman with Troop G of the patrol, Willow Springs, reported Mariana D. Hurtado, 33, was the driver of a northbound 2012 Ford Escape that ran off the road and struck the ground and a road sign. Hurtado was wearing a seat belt, according to the patrol.
The report shows she was taken to Ozarks Medical Center in West Plains.
