ARRESTS
Clayton Joseph Rice, 24, was arrested Aug. 3 on a charge of property damage and released on $700 bail. Cpl. Brandon Stephens.
William T.C. Batterton, 43, was arrested Aug. 3 on charges of failure to appear on misdemeanor charges, released on $1,500 bail, and ticketed on a charge of possession of marijuana. Officer Brent McKemie.
Billy Waymon Pectol, 40, was arrested Aug. 5 on a Willow Springs charge of stealing $50 or more and released on $2,183 bail. Officer Tatum Whitsell.
Jayson Alexander McDaniel, 22, was arrested Aug. 5 on charges of failure to appear on misdemeanors and released on $2,800 bail. Officer Whitley Clark.
Matthew Ray Coldiron, 32, was arrested Aug. 7 on charges of failure to appear on charges of failure to display a current state license plate and failure to provide proof of financial responsibility and released on $500 bail. Officer Kevin White.
Wayne Kenneth Banks, 56, was arrested Aug. 9 on a charge of failure to appear on a misdemeanor and held on $1,000 bail. Officer Bradshaw.
Jeffrey Lynn Coffel, 56, was arrested Aug. 9 on a charge of failure to appear on court order and held without bail. Officer Bradshaw.
Brandon Dennis Hudson, 27, was arrested Aug. 10 on a charge of failure to appear on a misdemeanor and released on $160 bail. Officer Colter Reid.
Christopher Lee Callahan, 27, was arrested Aug. 10 on charges of failure to appear on misdemeanor charges and ticketed on a charge of resisting arrest. He was released on $315 bail. Cpl. Josh Wichowski.
Amanda J. Branscum, 34, was arrested Aug. 11 on charges of failure to appear on misdemeanor charges and held on $2,700 bail. Officer Reid.
Christopher Ryan Henderson, 31, was arrested Aug. 12 on charges of failure to appear on misdemeanor charges, and released on $664.50 bail.
Skipper Dale Redman, 37, was arrested Aug. 13 on a charge of failure to appear and released on $700 bail.
Johnny L. Poyner, 35, was arrested Aug. 13 on charges of failure to appear on felony and misdemeanor charges. He was released on $2,800 bail.
Jose Alcides Portillo, 32, was arrested Aug. 14 on a charge of failure to appear on a misdemeanor and released on $800 bail. Officer McKemie.
Jody Laverne Haugsted, 52, was arrested Aug. 15 on a charge of driving while intoxicated and released. Officer Clark.
Clayton Joseph Rice, 24, was arrested Aug. 16 on a charge of failure to appear on a misdemeanor charge and released on $700 bail. Officer Bradshaw.
TICKETS
Mary Ann Watson, 31, was ticketed Aug. 5 on charges of driving while revoked/suspended, failure to display current state license plates, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Ali Hassan Youssef, 19, was ticketed Aug. 8 on charges of speeding, failure to provide proof of financial responsibility, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of marijuana. Cpl. Stephens.
Yezen Alhamda, 19, was ticketed Aug. 8 on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana. Cpl. Stephens.
Nikki Jo Dean, 36, was ticketed Aug. 8 on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia. Officer Bradshaw.
Shane Hurston Paulsen, 27, was ticketed Aug. 14 on charges of driving while suspended and failure to provide proof of financial responsibility. Officer Bradshaw.
INCIDENTS
At 9:23 a.m. Aug. 3 information was received regarding a convicted felon who pawned a firearm at a pawn shop in West Plains. An investigation is ongoing. Detective Bryan Brauer.
Officers were dispatched at 5:06 p.m. Aug. 3 to Snappy Mart on Porter Wagoner Boulevard regarding a gas drive-off. During the investigation officers were able to identify the subject; it was determined he tried to pay for fuel but the card was not read. The driver returned to pay for the fuel. No charges. Officer Clark.
At 8:06 p.m. Aug. 3 an employee of a gas station on St. Louis Street reported a woman pumped $23.97 worth of gas and left without paying. The incident is under investigation. Officer Trent Kinder.
At 6:58 a.m. Aug. 4 officers were dispatched to the intersection of South Hill Street and Aid Avenue to a report of an injured deer lying near the road. The animal was located and put down. Officer Whitsell.
At 9:07 a.m. Aug. 4 it was reported a set of keys was found on East Olden Street. They may be claimed at the police department. Officer John Murrell.
It was reported at 9:28 a.m. Aug. 4 a U-Haul tow dolly went missing on July 20. Officer Amanda Ohlau.
A woman reported at 10:45 a.m. Aug. 4 another woman she knows stole money from her account within the previous day. The case is under investigation. Cpl. Ivie Powell.
Officers responded at 2 p.m. Aug. 4 to Davis Drive regarding a peace disturbance. It was determined an assault had happened between two family members, but no injuries were observed and the victim did not wish to pursue charges. The suspect was advised to leave the property and not return. Cpl. Powell.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.