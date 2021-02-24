A Mtn. View woman suffered serious injuries in a crash at 4:52 p.m. Monday on Highway 17, two miles south of Mtn. View, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Msgt. S.N. Foster with Troop G of the patrol, Willow Springs, reported Carey D. Cooper, 32, was southbound in a 2003 Jeep Liberty that ran off the road, struck a fence and overturned.
The report shows Cooper, who was not wearing a seat belt, was flown by Air Evac to Mercy Hospital in Springfield.
An Ava man suffered moderate injuries in a crash at 4 a.m. Monday on Highway 5 in Douglas County, 6 miles south of Mansfield.
Cpl. D.J. Johnson reported Jonah H. Smith, 21, was northbound in a 1999 Nissan Frontier that lost traction due to ice, traveled off the road into an embankment and overturned. He was not wearing a seat belt, according to the patrol.
The report shows Smith was taken by Douglas County Ambulance to Cox Medical Center South in Springfield.
Injuries were reported for three people after a two-vehicle crash at 7:45 a.m. Monday on Highway 5, less than a mile south of Ava.
Cpl. D.J. Johnson reported William D. Pralle, 79, of Bull Shoals, Ark., was northbound in a 2006 Ford Ranger that lost traction on the ice-covered road and struck a southbound 1996 Chevrolet G10 van. The Ford traveled off the road and the Chevrolet came to a stop in the road.
The occupants of the Chevrolet were driver Sergio N. Luna, 26, and passenger Elizabeth L. Ruth, 25, both of Kansas City, Kan. All three were wearing seat belts.
The report shows Pralle, who suffered moderate injuries, was taken by Douglas County Ambulance to Cox Medical Center South.
Moderate and minor injuries were reported for Ruth and Luna respectively, both were seeking their own medical treatment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.