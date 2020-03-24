ARRESTS
Justin Edward Stiner, 30, Jackson Street, was arrested at 9:22 a.m. March 12 in the West Plains courtroom on a charge of stealing $750 or more, held on $2,500 bail and released on his own recognizance. West Plains Police Department.
Thomas David Sloniker, 48, Myrtle Street, was arrested at 10:30 a.m. March 12 in the West Plains courtroom on a charge of failure to appear on a charge of passing a bad check and released on $2,000 bail. West Plains Police Department.
Elizabeth Ann Rost, 41, Porter Wagoner Boulevard, was arrested at 5:39 p.m. March 12 on Hynes Street on a charge of failure to appear on a charge of failure to appear on a charge of probation violation on a conviction of second-degree burglary and a city charge of failure to appear and released on $8,200 bail. West Plains Police Department.
Clyde Allen Martin, 56, County Road 7200, was arrested at 5:41 p.m. March 12 on County Road 7320 on Taney County charges of leaving the scene of an accident with property damage exceeding $1,000, unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoid, failure to register a motor vehicle, driving without a license and failure to wear a seat belt. He was held on $7,500 bail and released to Taney County authorities. Deputy Darren Spangler.
Thomas David Sloniker, 48, Myrtle Street, was arrested at 11:32 p.m. March 12 at his home on a charge of second-degree domestic assault and released on $5,000 bail. Deputy James Hatten.
Samuel Allen Meador, 33, Moody, was arrested at 10:30 a.m. March 13 at the courthouse on a charge of failure to appear on a charge of possession of a controlled substance. He was held on $5,000 bail and released on his own recognizance. Deputy James Crownover.
Brett Thomas Antrim, 24, Owensville, was arrested at 10:45 a.m. March 13 at the courthouse on a Mtn. View charge of failure to appear on a charge of possession of a synthetic cannabinoid and released on $700 bail. Deputy Crownover.
Gary Wayne Collins, 56, Lanton Road, was arrested at 10:50 a.m. March 13 at the courthouse on two counts of stealing a motor vehicle, held on $2,500 bail and released on his own recognizance. Deputy Crownover.
Crystal Marie Floyd, 37, Caulfield, was arrested at 3:40 p.m. March 13 at the sheriff’s department on a charge of probation violation on conviction of possession of a controlled substance. She is held on $7,500 bail. Jailer Kelly Childers.
Robert Paul Besse, 43, County Road 1770, was arrested at 3:13 p.m. March 13 on U.S. 63 on charges of second-degree burglary, first-degree tampering, receiving stolen property and stealing. He was released on $5,000 bail. West Plains Police Department.
Dustin Edward Wooldridge, 37, Doniphan, was arrested at 1:27 a.m. March 14 in West Plains on a Ripley County charge of failure to appear on a charge of failure to register a motor vehicle, held on $7,500 bail and transferred to Ripley County. West Plains Police Department.
Emani Elizabeth Talton, 19, Jackson Street, was arrested at 5:32 p.m. March 14 on Gibson Avenue on a charge of possession of a controlled substance and a West Plains charge of failure to appear. She is held on $5,105 bail. West Plains Police Department.
Matthew Alan Weant, 26, Eminence, was arrested at 6:21 p.m. March 14 on Gibson Avenue on a Willow Springs charge of failure to appear on a charge of driving while intoxicated and a county charge of being a fugitive from out of state. He is held on $51,128.50 bail. Deputy Nicholas Bruno.
Justin Ivan Rosa, 26, Lanton Road, was arrested at 11 p.m. March 14 on Prospect Street on a Greene County charge of failure to appear on a charge of possession of a controlled substance. He was held without bail and released to Greene County authorities. West Plains Police Department.
Aaron Wayne Edwards, 32, County Road 1750, was arrested at 7:44 p.m. March 15 on County Road 1540 on a Branson charge of stealing and released on $500 bail. Deputy Bruno.
Mathew Warren Collins, 33, Dora, was arrested at 9:48 p.m. March 15 at the Willow Springs Police Department on a charge of failure to appear on a charge of probation violation on a conviction of possession of a controlled substance. He was released on $3,500 bail. Deputy Bruno.
Bobby Dale Finney, 37, Dora, was arrested at 9:05 a.m. March 16 at the sheriff’s department on a charge of first-degree harassment and released on $5,000 bail. Jailer Corey Clark.
Lacey Deeann Davis, 34, Thayer Avenue, was arrested at 11:49 p.m. March 16 at Ozarks Medical Center on a Greene County charge of failure to appear on a charge of larceny and released on $1,000 bail. West Plains Police Department.
Clinton Duane Ussery, 31, Tiffany Street, was arrested at 1:04 p.m. March 17 at the Barry County Jail on a charge of failure to appear on a charge of possession of a controlled substance. He is held on $5,000 bail. Deputy H.D. Reid.
TICKETS
Bobby Joe Mullins, 45, Mtn. View, was ticketed at 1:49 p.m. March 13 on County Road 3680 on a charge of driving while revoked/suspended. Deputy Shannon Caldwell.
Nicholas Darrell Holmes, 20, Mammoth Spring, Ark., was ticketed at 5:42 a.m. March 17 on U.S. 160 on a charge of speeding. Deputy Jared Peterman.
INCIDENT
Deputy Bruno reported at 5:11 p.m. March 13 he was dispatched to a home on AB Highway regarding a domestic disturbance. A report will be forwarded to prosecutors for review.
