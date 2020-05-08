ARRESTS
Zachary Ray Schuler, 29, West Plains, was arrested at 11:30 p.m. Saturday on a charge of stealing. Officer Paul Bradshaw.
Luis Felipe, 28, Slidell, La., was arrested at 12:45 a.m. Sunday on a charge of driving while intoxicated and ticketed on charges of failure to maintain financial responsibility for a vehicle, driving while revoked/suspended, failure to keep right and speeding. Cpl. Stephens.
Christopher Michael Litton, 34, West Plains, was arrested at 4:43 p.m. Sunday on a charge of attempted burglary. Officer Bradshaw.
TICKETS
William Thomas Howell, West Plains, was ticketed at 4:02 p.m. April 27 on Garner Drive on a charge of failure to maintain financial responsibility for a vehicle. Officer Sean Barrett.
Brock Caleb House, West Plains, was ticketed at 7:30 a.m. April 28 on Porter Wagoner Boulevard on a charge of failure to maintain financial responsibility for a vehicle. Cpl. Powell.
Katie Nicole Sisco, Thayer, was ticketed at 11:35 a.m. April 28 on U.S. 63 on a charge of speeding. Cpl. Powell.
Tatyana Vladimirovna Gerasimova, West Plains, was ticketed at 12:34 p.m. April 28 on Hull Street on a charge of failure to drive with care. Officer Brad Jones.
Jacob Ryan Swope, West Plains, was ticketed at 4:09 p.m. April 29 on Broadway on a charge of failure to stop at a stop sign. Officer Barrett.
Zachary Paul Kaufman, West Plains, was ticketed at 7:59 a.m. April 30 on Porter Wagoner Boulevard on a charge of speeding. Cpl. Powell.
Joseph Edward Garza, West Plains, was ticketed at 10:10 a.m. April 30 on Broadway on a charge of speeding. Officer Brady Grinnell.
Ashley Nicole Goodpaster, West Plains, was ticketed at 2:30 p.m. April 30 on West Main Street on a charge of failure to display a current state license plate. Officer Kyle Ellison.
Dillon Leedale Stokes, West Plains, was ticketed at 11:10 a.m. Saturday on Walnut Street on a charge of property damage. Officer White.
David Allen Lapekes, West Plains, was ticketed at 6:17 p.m. Saturday on Worcester Street on a charge of driving while revoked/suspended. Officer Bradshaw.
Daniel Ray Young, West Plains, was ticketed at 6:37 p.m. Sunday on U.S. 63 on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of controlled or counterfeit controlled substances. Officer Wichowski.
