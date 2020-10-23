Moderate injuries were reported for a Willow Springs woman whose truck crashed at 2:20 p.m. Monday on Highway 181, 3 miles south of Cabool in Texas County, according to the Missouri State highway Patrol.
Tpr. Z.B. Tate with Troop G of the patrol, Willow Springs, reported Phyllis M. Ball, 56, was northbound in a 2003 Dodge Dakota that traveled off the left side of the road and overturned before coming to a rest on its top. Ball was wearing a seat belt, according to the patrol.
The report shows she was taken by ambulance to Texas County Memorial Hospital in Houston.
3 HURT TUESDAY NEAR AVA
Moderate injuries were reported for an Ava woman in a car crash at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday on Highway 76, 3 miles northeast of Ava in Douglas County.
Sgt. L.S. Ellliot reported Shaylen N. Miller, 26, of Ava, was eastbound in a 1999 Pontiac Bonneville that traveled off the right side of the road and struck several trees. Miller was not wearing a seat belt, according to the patrol.
The report shows she was taken by ambulance to Cox Medical Center South in Springfield.
Moderate injuries were reported for two people after a two-vehicle crash at 9 p.m. Tuesday on Highway 14, 6 miles west of Ava in Douglas County.
Msgt. C.A. Hogue reported Morgan M. Waugh, 19, of Mascoutah, Ill., was the driver of an eastbound 2007 Saturn Ion that crossed the center line and struck an oncoming 1999 Chevrolet S10.
The Chevrolet was driven by Daniel J. Dickrede, 57, of Ava. Both drivers wore seat belts.
The report shows both were taken by ambulance to hospitals in Springfield, with Waugh going to Cox South and Dickrede being sent to Mercy Hospital.
3 CRASHES ON WEDNESDAY
Moderate injuries were reported for a Winona woman in a two-vehicle crash at 11:14 a.m. Wednesday on U.S. 60 in Birch Tree in Shannon County.
Tpr. J.J. Smith reported Gaylon J. Harper, 47, of Bunker, was driving north in a 1998 International that struck a westbound 2000 Buick Lucerne. The Buick was driven by Billy J. Carrell, 42, of Winona. Harper was wearing a seat belt and Carrell was not, according to the patrol.
The report shows Carrell was taken by ambulance to Ozarks Medical Center in West Plains for treatment of her injuries.
No injuries were reported for Harper.
Moderate injuries were reported for a West Plains man in a two-vehicle crash at 4:51 p.m. Wednesday on County Road 3210 at Peace Valley.
Msgt. S.L. Nelson reported Demetrius L. Maurer, 39, of West Plains, was northbound in a 2007 Chevrolet that crested a hill, where it struck a northbound 2005 Ford pickup in the left front. The Ford was driven by Joseph R. Fontenot, 38, of West Plains. Maurer was not wearing a seat belt and Fontenot was wearing his, according to the patrol.
The report shows Fontenot was taken by ambulance to Mercy St. Francis Hospital in Mtn. View.
No injuries were reported for Maurer.
Minor injuries were reported for a Texas County woman in a crash at 11:55 p.m. Wednesday on U.S. 63, a mile south of Houston.
Tpr. R.D. Crewse reported Perdilla M. Maloney, 84, of Houston, was southbound in a 2017 Chrysler Pacifica that traveled off the right side of the road and struck a rock bluff and a driveway. Maloney was wearing a seat belt, according to the patrol.
The report shows she was taken by ambulance to TCMH.
