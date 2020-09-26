ARREST
Carl Wayne Delancy, 43, was arrested Sept. 18 on charges of failure to appear and released on $340 bail. Officer Paul Bradshaw.
INCIDENTS
Officer Brad Jones reported at 8:03 a.m. Sept. 14 he was dispatched to a home on Country Club Drive, where a woman reported a car battery was taken from her driveway between Sept. 12 and 13.
At 10:28 a.m. Sept. 14, Officer Colter Reid initiated a traffic stop at Broadway and Minnesota Avenue and discovered a passenger in the vehicle had active city warrants. The person was placed under arrest.
At 10:30 a.m. Sept. 14, officers responded to a report of theft on Preacher Roe Boulevard. A suspect was identified who allegedly took an air compressor valued at $149. A ticket was issued. Cpl. Ivie Powell.
Officer Reid reported at 11:47 a.m. Sept. 14 someone alleged an incident of domestic assault happened the day before in West Plains.
At 1:16 p.m. Sept. 14, it was reported a boat fuel tank was stolen from a business on Washington Avenue. Officer Brad Jones.
At 1:52 p.m. Sept. 14, Cpl. Powell responded to Lanton Road regarding a lawn mower found in the tree line. The mower was placed in evidence for safekeeping.
A report of a stolen cell phone was taken at 2:44 p.m. Sept. 14. On further investigation, the phone was found and returned to the owner. Officer Brent McKemie.
At 3:28 p.m. Sept. 14, officers were dispatched to a home on Fourth Street to investigate a court order violation that reportedly happened Sept. 11, when a man contacted someone with a restraining order against him. The incident is under investigation. Officer John Murrell.
At 4:23 p.m. Sept. 14 Officer Kevin White reported he found a vehicle bumper with a Tennessee license plate on it on Preacher Roe Boulevard. The owner was contacted and the bumper was returned.
A man reported at 6:40 p.m. Sept. 14 that, a week earlier, someone punctured the sidewall of a tire while a vehicle was parked on Thornburgh Street. The investigation is ongoing. Officer White.
It was reported at 6:43 p.m. Sept. 14 a boy was bitten by a loose dog at a location on Lambe Drive. The owner of the dog was ticketed. Officer Murrell.
A woman reported at 11:02 p.m. Sept. 14 a man she didn't know slapped her and fled from a location on Thayer Avenue. The case is under investigation. Officer Tatum Whitsell.
A woman reported at 9:19 a.m. Sept. 15 a man she knows took her vehicle without permission and had not returned it. The vehicle was entered into law enforcement databases as stolen and charges will be forwarded to prosecutors. Officer Jones.
At 6:08 p.m. Sept. 15, officers responded to a home on Rhonda Drive regarding a deceased woman. An investigation into the death revealed the woman died of natural causes. Officer McKemie.
Officer Murrell reported at 8:02 p.m. Sept. 15 he responded to a home on Burke Avenue to investigate an assault reported between two neighbors. Neither of the involved parties wished to pursue charges.
An employee of South 63 Motors on Broadway reported at 11:20 a.m. Sept. 16 two license plates were lost or stolen between Aug. 18 and Sept. 10. The plates will be entered into law enforcement databases. Officer Jones.
At 11:59 a.m. Sept. 16, a representative of Wiles Abstract and Title Company reported a business email account was compromised by an unknown party the day before and personal account information was obtained. Detective Joe Neuschwander.
At 12:28 p.m. Sept. 16, officers responded to Silver Springs Storage on south U.S. 63 to investigate a possible domestic disturbance in progress. A woman stated she and her boyfriend were arguing and there had been no physical altercation between them. The man involved was later located and told not to return to the business after the owner wished to have him trespassed from the property. No charges. Officer Whitley Clark.
At 12:52 p.m. Sept. 16, officers responded to a home on Lanton Road to investigate a possible domestic disturbance. The altercation was determined to be mostly verbal, but a woman reported she was shoved by her son and did not wish to pursue charges. Officer Clark.
Officer Bradshaw reported at 3:18 p.m. Sept. 16 he was dispatched to Casey's on Broadway to investigate a report of threats. The involved parties were spoken to and a ticket was issued at the scene. The case was forwarded to city prosecutors.
At 4:25 p.m. Sept. 16, a broken glass door was reported at Green's Furniture on north U.S. 63. An estimate of the dollar amount of the property damage was provided but no suspects were identified. Officer Bradshaw.
A traffic stop was initiated at 4:30 p.m. Sept. 16 on Gibson Avenue and during the stop, drug paraphernalia was found. Tickets were issued. Officer McKemie.
At 6:28 p.m. Sept. 16, Officer Bradshaw was dispatched to a home on Washington Avenue to investigate a runaway boy. Information was gathered and officers attempted to locate the boy in the area. At the time of report, the youth was still missing and his information will be entered into law enforcement databases.
At 10:20 p.m. Sept. 16 a man was found to have an active warrant. He was arrested and taken to the Howell County Jail for housing. No new charges. Officer Bradshaw.
A man reported at 9:28 a.m. Sept. 17 someone apparently used a baseball bat the day before to break out the rear window glass on a vehicle parked on Jackson Street. Officer Jones.
A woman reported at 11:46 a.m. Sept. 17 that a boy was possibly in possession of an illegal substance. After officers collected the items in question and left the home, the woman called back to report the youth left the home without permission. A report will be forwarded to the juvenile office, and the boy’s information was entered into law enforcement databases. Officer Jones.
