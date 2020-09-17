CALLS FOR SERVICE
It was reported at 4:13 p.m. Sept. 5 an officer responded to an ATM at Simmons Bank which looked as though it had been broken into. The key holder fixed the machine and there was no loss, it had just malfunctioned.
It was reported at 4:28 p.m. Sept. 5 a man reported his vehicle had been stolen, but it was found parked up the street. The man thinks a friend borrowed it and didn’t want to file a report.
It was reported at 12:20 a.m. Sept. 6 a person called asking for a well-being check at a residence on East Valley Street. The officer checked the scene and everyone was OK.
At 1:31 a.m. Sept. 6 a woman on North Center Street called to report her neighbors across the road were shining a laser at her, burning her skin and keeping her from sleeping. The officer could not locate any lasers.
It was reported at 5:11 a.m. Sept. 6 an officer assisted a sheriff’s deputy with a traffic stop.
It was reported at 11:48 p.m. Sept. 7 an officer responded to the 76 Apartments after a woman reported her ex-husband was being suicidal. The officer spoke with the man who agreed to voluntarily admit himself to the stress unit.
It was reported at 5:26 p.m. Sept. 9 a man reported tools were stolen from his jeep.
It was reported at 5:40 p.m. Sept. 9 an officer responded to a complaint of a disturbance at an apartment. The officer was advised a child was playing.
It was reported at 6:05 p.m. Sept. 9 an officer was advised that a load had shifted on a Prime Inc. flatbed truck traveling on west on U.S. 60. The driver said he was advised by the company to drive slowly to Springfield.
