Two Oregon county women suffered minor injuries in a two-vehicle crash at 11:15 a.m. Saturday on H Highway, 3 miles north of Myrtle in Oregon County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Tpr. T. W. Meyer with Troop G of the patrol, Willow Springs, reported Ashley D. Trickler, 18, of Myrtle, was driving north in a 2005 Chevrolet Trailblazer that ran off the right side of the road, overcorrected and struck a southbound 1995 Buick Park Avenue. The Buick was driven by Deanna R. Combs, 63, of Myrtle, Meyer reported.
The report shows both were wearing seat belts and were transported by ambulance to Ozarks Medical Center in West Plains. No condition reports are available.
A Springfield woman suffered minor injuries in a crash at 2:20 p.m. Saturday on U.S. 60 a mile west of Winona in Shannon County.
Msgt. T. E. Young reported Linda G. Calloway, 58, was driving west in a 2018 Ford Ecosport that ran off the left side of the road, struck a traffic sign and overturned.
The report shows Calloway was wearing a seat belt and was taken by ambulance to Mercy St. Francis Hospital in Mtn. View. No condition report is available.
Minor injuries were reported for a Mansfield man resulting from a crash at 2:50 p.m. Monday on U.S. 63, 5 miles south of Houston in Texas County.
Cpl. T. L. Brown reported Harlan D. Stotler, 55, was driving south in a 1993 Peterbilt that experienced failure of a steering axle tire, ran off the road and overturned.
The report shows Stotler was wearing a seat belt and was transported by ambulance to Texas County Memorial Hospital in Houston. No condition report is available.
