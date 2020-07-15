The State Historical Society of Missouri (SHSMO) announced Friday the layoff of 11 full-time staff members and three part-time staff members, effective immediately.
Eleven of the layoffs occurred at the SHSMO headquarters at the Center for Missouri Studies in Columbia. Additionally, there was one layoff at the SHSMO Research Center in Kansas City, one in St. Louis, and one in Springfield. These layoffs are the result of budget restriction resulting from a decline in state revenue in Fiscal Year 2020 and the anticipated decline for FY 2021.
The SHSMO budget for FY 2021 has been reduced from $3,254,367 in FY 2020 to $2,088,170 for FY 2021. It is hoped that an increase in state revenue in FY 2021 might allow for the return of some or all of these SHSMO staff members.
To accommodate this staff reduction, SHSMO will reduce the hours it is open to the public, when its six research centers open Aug. 4. The new hours will be noon to 4:30 p.m., Tuesdays through Fridays. The research centers will be open by appointment only.
Patrons are asked to consult the SHSMO website, shsmo.org, for phone numbers and email addresses for the respective research centers. Masks will be required of all guests entering the research centers.
