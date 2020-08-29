INCIDENTS
At 5:44 p.m. Aug. 16, officers responded to Southern Hills Shopping Center regarding a possible gunshot. It was determined no gunshot had happened, but drug paraphernalia was found. The items were seized, but no charges are pending. Officer Paul Bradshaw.
At 6:28 p.m. Aug. 16, officers responded to Pizza Shack on Porter Wagoner Boulevard to investigate a possible theft. Officer Colter Reid.
Cpl. Josh Wichowski reported at 9:50 p.m. Aug. 16 he took a report of a person urinating on his neighbor at a location on McFarland Drive.
