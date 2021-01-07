A Birch Tree man suffered serious injuries in a crash at 4:50 p.m. Tuesday, on Lindsey Road in Winona, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Cpl. S.J. Crewse with Troop G of the patrol, Willow Springs, reported Jerry L. Prewett, 48, was southbound in a 2001 Dodge Ram 1500 that traveled off the right side of the road and struck a telephone pole. He was not wearing a seat belt, according to the patrol.
The report shows Prewett was taken by air ambulance to Barnes-Jewish West County Hospital in St. Louis.
Minor injuries were reported for a Arkansas man after a crash at 1:30 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of county roads 551 and 555 in Ozark County, 1.5 miles north of Udall.
Tpr. J.W. Philpott reported Randy K. Baser, 24, of Norfork, was westbound in a 2004 Chevrolet Suburban that ran off the road and struck several trees. He was wearing a seat belt, according to the patrol.
The report shows Baser sought his own medical treatment.
Injuries were reported for two Norwood men after a crash at 4:45 a.m. Monday on Tharpe School Road, 5 miles north of Norwood.
Tpr. Z.B. Tate reported driver Richard M. Blakey, 55, and passenger Jamie E. Cook, 30, were westbound in a 2006 GMC Sierra pickup that traveled off the left side of the road, struck a utility pole and rolled onto its top.
The report shows Cook, who did not wear a seat belt, suffered moderate injuries and minor injuries were reported for Blakey, who wore his. Both were taken by Mercy Ambulance to Mercy Hospital in Springfield.
