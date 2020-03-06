CALLS FOR SERVICE
On Feb. 17 officers investigated a report from a woman who said her ladder had been stolen off of her shed and was now in the back of her neighbor’s truck. The neighbor produced a receipt that showed the ladder had just been purchased that morning and was not stolen.
Feb. 18 officers were dispatched to the area of West Second Street regarding a report that someone was moaning outside of a residence. A woman was seen walking down a sidewalk in the area and it was learned she was trying to find her way back to Malone’s Motel, where she lives.
Officers were dispatched Feb. 18 to the area of Third Street regarding a dog running loose. The dog was not found.
Officers were dispatched Feb. 19 to a home on David Drive regarding a well-being check. The person was spoken to and there was nothing more to report.
On Feb. 19 a person requested information on filing a report in Shannon County. They were given contact information for the Shannon County Sheriff’s Department.
A suspicious man wearing a hoodie was reported Feb. 19 walking on Seventh Street. Officers were unable to locate him.
On Feb. 19 a woman called the police department about making contact with her daughter. The number provided was called several times but officers were unable to make contact.
A man reported Feb. 20 his vehicle had been tampered with while parked on Second Street. No formal report was filed.
On Feb. 20 the Shannon County Sheriff’s Department requested assistance with the investigation of a dog bite. Officers were dispatched to the Mercy St. Francis Hospital emergency room and collected photo evidence of an injury and forwarded a report to the Shannon County Sheriff’s Department.
On Feb. 20 a man walking down Second Street waved down an officer and advised he saw a vehicle with no plates on it drive past a couple of minutes prior. Officers were unable to find the vehicle.
Officers were dispatched Feb. 20 to Taco Bell regarding a suspicious vehicle.
On Feb. 20 a phone was found behind Godfather’s Pizza and taken to the police department.
On Feb. 20 it was reported a vehicle was parked at Wayside Park after hours.
On Feb. 20 a man made an inquiry about missing property possibly being recovered during the investigation of a separate incident. He was advised his property had not been found.
Officers were dispatched Feb. 21 to Malone’s Motel regarding a woman who was in a room after she was asked to leave the property. The room was checked and the woman was not found there.
A domestic disturbance was reported Feb. 21 at a home on North Ash Street.
Officers were dispatched Feb. 22 to a home on Delp Road to help lift a patient. EMS arrived and assisted the patient.
On Feb. 22 officers stopped to assist a motorist on U.S. 60. It was discovered the driver had help on the way and didn’t need aid.
Officers were dispatched Feb. 22 to Delp Road regarding a medical call.
On Feb. 22 officers were dispatched to a home on West Second Street regarding an intoxicated teenager who left the home without permission. The teenager returned home before officers arrived and the boy’s parent advised he would be taken to a rehab facility the next day.
Officers were dispatched Feb. 22 to a home on Delp Road to assist EMS. The patient refused to go with EMS, the scene was cleared and no report was taken.
On Feb. 22 officers were dispatched to a home on East Fifth Street regarding a dispute between a landlord and tenant. It was learned the landlord removed some of the tenant’s property from the home without going through legal eviction procedures. The landlord was advised to return the property.
A man came to the police department Feb. 22 requesting information about getting a family member committed for a mental evaluation. He was given the information he requested.
