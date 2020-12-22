ARRESTS
Gage Andrew Shinberger, 24, County Road 6540, was arrested at 10:50 a.m. Thursday on County Road 7790 on a charge of nonsupport and released on $500 bail. Deputy Jason Long.
Gary Lee Simmons, 53, Alton, was arrested at 5:41 p.m. Thursday in West Plains on charges of failure to appear on a charge of probation violation on a conviction of possession of a controlled substance and second-degree burglary. He is held on$15,000 bail. Deputy James Hatten.
