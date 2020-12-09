TICKETS
Matthew Robert Cavato, Battlefield, was ticketed at 10:10 a.m. Nov. 26 on U.S. 60 on a charge of exceeding the posted speed limit by 11 to 15 mph. Officer Jim Hedlesten.
Chelsey Morgan Saffell, Jonesboro, Ark., was ticketed at 10:30 a.m. Nov. 26 on U.S. 60 on a charge of exceeding the posted speed limit by 11 to 15 mph. Officer Hedlesten.
Dorian Ruedas, Ripley, Miss., was ticketed at 1 p.m. Nov. 26 on U.S. 60 on a charge of exceeding the posted speed limit by 11 to 15 mph. Officer Hedlesten.
Kimberley A. Banks, Corning, Ark., was ticketed at 1:50 p.m. Nov. 26 on U.S. 60 on a charge of exceeding the posted speed limit by 11 to 15 mph. Officer Hedlesten.
Cody Allen Alderman, Champaign, Ill., was ticketed at 2:30 p.m. Nov. 26 on U.S. 60 on a charge of exceeding the posted speed limit by 11 to 15 mph. Officer Hedlesten.
Shelby Kay Barton, Willow Springs, was ticketed at 9:44 p.m. Nov. 26 on Harris Street on a stop sign violation. Officer John Thomas.
Millie June Miller, Willow Springs, was ticketed at 9:30 a.m. Nov. 27 on Main Street on a charge of exceeding the posted speed limit by 11 to 15 mph. Officer Hedlesten.
Phyllis Elrod Patrum, Baileyton, Ala., was ticketed at 10:30 a.m. Nov. 27 on U.S. 60 on a charge of exceeding the posted speed limit by 11 to 15 mph. Officer Hedlesten.
John Bowles, Koshkonong, was ticketed at 1 p.m. Nov. 27 on the U.S. 60 ramp on a stop sign violation. Officer Hedlesten.
John Joseph Godi, Licking, was ticketed at 2:30 p.m. Nov. 27 on U.S. 60 on a charge of exceeding the posted speed limit by 11 to 15 mph. Officer Hedlesten.
Thomas Lawton Burnham, Brandon, Miss., was ticketed at 9:25 a.m. Nov. 28 on U.S. 60 on a charge of exceeding the posted speed limit by 11 to 15 mph. Officer Hedlesten.
Tara Dawn Poole, Springfield, was ticketed at 9:40 a.m. Nov. 28 on U.S. 60 on a charge of exceeding the posted speed limit by 11 to 15 mph. Officer Hedlesten.
Thea Joy Juhl, Atlanta, was ticketed at 11 a.m. Nov. 28 on U.S. 60 on a charge of exceeding the posted speed limit by 11 to 15 mph. Officer Hedlesten.
Kia Shanae Larell McCann, Willow Springs, was ticketed at 11:30 a.m. Nov. 28 on U.S. 60 on a charge of exceeding the posted speed limit by 11 to 15 mph. Officer Hedlesten.
Scott Michael Baty, Alton, was ticketed at 10:15 p.m. Nov. 28 on Center Street on a charge of exceeding the posted speed limit by 1 to 5 mph. Officer Benaiah Bishop.
Ariane Renee Brooks, Willow Springs, was ticketed at 10:40 p.m. Nov. 28 at Mercy on a stop sign violation. Officer Bishop.
Adam Samuel Foster, West Plains, was ticketed at 9:45 a.m. Nov. 28 on U.S. 60 on a charge of exceeding the posted speed limit by 11 to 15 mph. Officer Hedlesten.
Philander Faye Roots, Raymond, Miss., was ticketed at 10:15 a.m. Nov. 29 on U.S. 60 on a charge of exceeding the posted speed limit by 11 to 15 mph. Officer Hedlesten.
Heather Colley, Omaha, Neb., was ticketed at 1:10 p.m. Nov. 29 on U.S. 60 on a charge of exceeding the posted speed limit by 11 to 15 mph. Officer Hedlesten.
Darcy Joelle Wilson, Lebanon, was ticketed at 2:15 p.m. Nov. 29 on U.S. 60 on a charge of exceeding the posted speed limit by 11 to 15 mph. Officer Hedlesten.
Ashley Rene Caldwell, Willow Springs, was ticketed at 3:51 p.m. Nov. 29 at Lee’s Tire parking lot on a charge of failure to register a vehicle. Officer Thomas.
Samuel Lewis Houck, Willow Springs, was ticketed at 4:42 p.m. Nov. 29 on a charge of driving while revoked or suspended. Officer Thomas.
Samantha Nicole Laflin, Birmingham, Ala., was ticketed at 4:30 a.m. Nov. 30 on a stop sign violation. Officer Corey Clark.
James E. Tice, Wardell, was ticketed at 10:10 a.m. Nov. 30 on U.S. 60 on a charge of exceeding the posted speed limit by 11 to 15 mph. Officer Hedlesten.
Sergi Rykhlov, Conyers, Ga., was ticketed at 1:50 p.m. Nov. 30 on U.S. 60 on a charge of exceeding the posted speed limit by 11 to 15 mph. Officer Hedlesten.
Nikki Jo Dean, Willow Springs, was ticketed at 8:25 p.m. Nov. 30 on High Street on a charge of driving while suspended or revoked. Officer Bishop.
Jerrold James White, Willow Springs, was ticketed at 9:32 a.m. Dec. 1 on Ash Street on a charge of obstructing traffic flow. Assistant Chief Wes Ellison.
Kandra Ann Witkowski, Dora, was ticketed at 8:32 p.m. Dec. 1 at the animal clinic on a charge of exceeding the posted speed limit. Officer Bishop.
Chad Lynn Green, Willow Springs, was ticketed at 9:51 p.m. Dec. 1 on Willow Road on a charge of failure to register a vehicle. Officer Bishop.
CALLS FOR SERVICE
It was reported at 6:15 a.m. Nov. 26 an officer received a call to assist with a vehicle accident involving a deer.
It was reported at 3:45 a.m. Nov. 27 an officer received a call from a man claiming another man had left him a dog. The man wanted the officer to take the dog, but the officer could not.
It was reported at 5 a.m. Nov. 27 an officer spoke with a person at the Sunshine Apartments who said they heard what sounded like metal-on-metal noises, possibly a hack saw. The officer checked the area but found no signs of forced entry.
It was reported at 6 a.m. Nov. 27 a woman asked If a yellow lab mix had been picked up by animal control. The officer said the dog hadn’t. The dog was later to be reported found and returned to the owner.
It was reported at 8 a.m. Nov. 27 a woman called and said her dog jumped out of the window and escaped. The animal control officer said they would keep an eye out for it.
It was reported at 8:20 a.m. Nov. 27 an alarm went off at the General Baptist Church. The cleaning lady said she didn’t have the code to disarm the alarm. A person arrived later and turned it off.
It was reported at 9 a.m. Nov. 27 a woman called to say she found her dog that she had reported missing.
It was reported at 12:15 p.m. Nov. 27, a man says that he received a counterfeit $20 bill from Casey’s. The bill was confirmed by West Plains Bank to be counterfeit.
An assault at Dollar General was reported at 7:01 p.m. Nov. 27, officer responded.
A disturbance was reported at midnight Nov. 28 on Pine Street. The two causing the disturbance fled on foot before the officer arrived on the scene.
An assault at the Highway 76 apartments was reported at 4:14 p.m. Nov. 28.
It was reported at 9:05 p.m. Nov. 29 an officer reported a cab light on in a semitruck at Coastal Energy.
A semi-truck on fire was reported in the Love’s parking lot at 9:22 p.m. Dec. 1. Officers on the scene used fire extinguishers and then the fire department arrived to put out the fire.
It was reported at 5:36 p.m. Dec. 2 an alarm went off at Randy’s Auto.
