Missouri Department of Transportation crews will be working on several highways in Howell and Texas Counties next week.
NN Highway in Howell and Texas Counties will be reduced to one lane from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday as MoDOT crews seal the road with a rock-oil mixture, between U.S. 60 in Howell County to the end of state maintenance in Texas County.
From 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, RA Highway and V Highway, both in Howell County, will be closed between U.S. 60 and the end of state maintenance while those roads are sealed by MoDOT crews.
Flaggers will be present and traffic will be guided with a pilot car on both highways. The routes will only be open to local traffic.
From 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily Monday through Thursday, MoDOT crews will reduce DD Highway in Texas County to one lane for pavement repairs between Highway 17 and H Highway.
The work zones will be marked with signs and all work is to be done as weather permits. Drivers should use extreme caution while traveling through work areas.
For more information call MoDOT’s Customer Service Center toll-free, 888-ASK-MODOT (888-275-6636), or visit www.modot.org/southeast.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.