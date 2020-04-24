TICKET
Megan Blevins, 26, Mtn. View, was ticketed Saturday on charges of first degree trespassing and impeding the flow of traffic.
INCIDENT
It was reported 9:07 a.m. Sunday a woman was trespassing in the McDonald’s parking lot after she had previously been trespassed from the property.
CALLS FOR SERVICE
On April 13 an officer received a report of several people who were walking down Sharp Street, then hopped into a car and left. The officer was unable to locate anyone walking or driving in the area. An extra patrol was conducted throughout the night.
