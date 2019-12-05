Howell County commissioners expect to review and approve a contract to repair and/or replace seven low water crossings and bridge projects in the county during their semiweekly meeting at 10 a.m. today.
The bid for the contract was awarded Nov. 21 to Levi Reeves Construction and Excavation of West Plains.
Also on the agenda for the meeting are reviews of the November general ledger report and the 2020 Missouri Public Entity Risk Management Fund commercial and liability insurance coverage renewal, which is also up for approval.
At 2:30 p.m., the commission will meet with representatives of Group Benefit Services, an insurance claim technology organization based in Springfield, to introduce the company to the county.
Accounts payable presented to the commission will be approved and any guests in attendance will be recognized.
Commissioners typically meet at 10 a.m. each Monday and Thursday in the Commission Room on the third floor of the Howell County Office Building, 35 Court Square in West Plains.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.