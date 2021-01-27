Howell County Commissioners will meet at 10 a.m. Thursday in the conference room on the second floor of the county office building, 35 Court Square in West Plains.
The tentative agenda shows an 11 a.m. meeting between commissioners and West Plains city officials to discuss various projects, and a 1 p.m. public hearing to be held before the commission gives final approval for the 2021 Howell County budget.
Fuel bids for the Road & Bridge Department for the period between Feb. 1 and Jan. 31, 2022, are due by 11 a.m., and are expected to be opened and considered during Thursday’s session.
Other items on the agenda include review and consideration of CARES Act contracts, approval of payroll and accounts payable, and recognition of guests.
The commission typically meets each Monday and Thursday. The public is welcome.
