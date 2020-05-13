The Howell County Commission is set to meet at 10 a.m. Thursday in the meeting room on the second floor of the county office building, 35 Court Square, West Plains.
The tentative agenda of the meeting includes approval of accounts payable brought before the commission and recognition of guests present.
The commission typically meets on Mondays and Thursdays each week. The public is welcome.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.