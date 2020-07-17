INCIDENTS
It was reported at 2:06 p.m. June 22 a man had been violating a court-ordered custody agreement. Cpl. Ivie Powell.
A woman reported at 2:37 p.m. June 22 someone entered her home on Second Street and took a cell phone. Officer Brad Jones.
Officers were dispatched at 7:42 p.m. June 22 to a location on Gleghorn Street to investigate a broken vehicle window. Officer Tatum Whitsell.
At 10:04 p.m. June 22 officers were dispatched to a home on Pennsylvania Avenue regarding a report that the house had been vacant and people were in it. The subjects were located and it was determined they were checking on the property for the homeowner.
Officers were dispatched at 10:27 p.m. June 22 to a home on Locust Street to a report of an assault that occurred between two residents of Lamplight Village Assisted Living. Charges were forwarded to prosecutors. Officer Whitsell.
At 4:30 a.m. June 23 officers responded to an alarm at Brotherton Propane on Missouri Avenue that indicated the front door had been broken. It was discovered an unknown person had broken a front door window. Cpl. Brandon Stephens.
It was reported at 6:37 a.m. June 23 a firearm was stolen from a home on Davidson Street. A suspect was named and the case was forwarded to the detectives’ division. Cpl. Powell.
Officer Jones reported at 12:42 p.m. June 23 he was dispatched to Hubert Redburn Drive regarding a vehicle seen there that was reportedly involved in a crime in Oregon County. The subject related to the vehicle was detained until the Oregon County Sheriff’s Department came to pick him up. Officer Jones.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.