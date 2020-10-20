Joseph Wilber Ege, 24, Mtn. View, and Jessica Lynn Mantel, 23, Mtn. View, Sept. 26 in Poplar Bluff. Officiated by Edward M. Rice.
Christopher Shawn Eggert, 27, Mtn. View, and Haley Michelle Brown, 23, Mtn. View, Sept. 26 in Mtn. View. Officiated by Nathan Cooper.
Johnathan Matthue Lippart Sensing, 35, Mtn. View, and Christy Marie Hicks, 38, Mtn. View, Sept. 30 in Willow Springs. Officiated by David Hall.
Jonathan David Allen, 29, West Plains, and Miranda Ashley Lowry, 28, West Plains, Oct. 3 in West Plains. Officiated by Austin Riggs.
Thomas Alexander Degumbia, 23, West Plains, and Tiffany Alexis Paige Finney, 27, West Plains, Oct. 10 in Mtn. View. Officiated by Forrest Dean Riley Jr.
Joshua Nathaniel Jiles, 33, West Plains, and Emily Marie Schlegel, 31, West Plains, Oct. 10 in Thayer. Officiated by Chester Rebstock.
Green Joseph Revis, 23, Willow Springs, and Emily Kay Durnell, 25, Willow Springs, Oct. 10 in Mtn. View. Officiated by Matthew Knapp.
Arthur Franklin Carrell, 44, West Plains, and Jennette Lynn Stevens, 36, West Plains, Oct. 10 in Winona. Officiated by Michael Parrott.
Darrell Ricky Davidson, 71, Caulfield, and Janet Marie Myers, 67, Caulfield, Oct. 10 in Caulfield. Officiated by R.A. Pendergrass.
Alexander Andrew Medina, 26, West Plains, and Krista Marie Poole, West Plains, Oct. 10 in West Plains. Officiated by R.A. Pendergrass.
Anthony Michael Czebely, 41, Conway, and Katherine Delana Combs, 23, Conway, Oct 15 in West Plains. Officiated by R. David Ray.
Ryan Anderson Evans, 23, West Plains, and Ashton Laine Vonallmen, 21, West Plains, Oct. 15 in West Plains. Officiated by R. David Ray.
