The Missouri Alliance to Curb Problem Gambling, in collaboration with the National Council on Problem Gambling (NCPG), dedicates the month of March to raising awareness around the issues surrounding gambling addiction.
The campaign theme of “Awareness + Action” emphasizes taking specific action and having conversations about problem gambling issues and directing people to the help they may need.
According to the NCPG, about 2 million U.S. adults are estimated to meet the criteria for gambling disorder. Using the tagline #AwarenessPlusAction, Problem Gambling Awareness Month (#PGAM2021) is designed to help raise awareness of the prevention, treatment and recovery services available for those adversely affected by gambling.
To support the campaign and raise awareness around the availability of free help in Missouri, the Alliance will once again air a public service announcement. The PSA will be distributed via radio and TV across the state, and it can be seen online at www.youtube.com/watch?app=desktop&v=WzVa91GmQnE.
The Alliance hopes to educate Missourians about the signs of problem gambling and the availability of year-round, 24/7 help through the 888-BETSOFF service.
To access free help from licensed professionals, call 888-BETSOFF (1-888-238-7633), email freehelp@888betsoff.org or visit 888betsoff.org.
The Missouri Gaming Commission and the Missouri Lottery both offer their own voluntary, self-exclusion lists for problem gamblers. More information can be found at 888betsoff.org, ncpgambling.org and gamblersanonymous.org.
