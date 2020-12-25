Injuries were reported for three teens after their truck struck a tree at 10:20 p.m. Tuesday on YY Highway, 5 miles north of Summersville, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Tpr. J. Smith with Troop G of the patrol, Willow Springs, reported driver Weston Norris, 17, of Winona, and three passengers Haylee Brawley, 17, of Summersville, a 13-year-old boy from Winona and a 15-year-old girl from Summersville, were traveling south in a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado at a high rate of speed. The truck failed to negotiate a curve, went off the road, struck a tree and overturned, Smith reported. None of the four occupants were wearing seat belts, according to the patrol.
The report shows Brawley suffered serious injuries and was flown by helicopter to Cox Medical Center South in Springfield. Minor injuries were reported for the 15 year-old and the 13 year-old and both were taken to Mercy St. Francis Hospital in Mtn. View. No injuries were reported for Norris.
Minor injuries were reported for a Cabool teen after a crash at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday on Highway 137, a mile north of Raymondville in Texas County.
Cpl. T.L. Brown reported Evan L. Crump, 17, of Cabool, was southbound in a 2004 Ford F150 that traveled off the left side of the road and and overturned. He was wearing a seat belt, according the patrol.
The report shows Crump was taken by a private vehicle to Texas County Memorial Hospital in Houston.
Injuries were reported for five area residents, including two children, after a two-vehicle crash at 3:18 p.m. Wednesday on U.S. 60, a mile west of Mtn. View, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Tpr. K.W. Etherton with Troop G of the patrol, Willow Springs, reported driver Matthew R. Ricks, 38, of Campbell, was eastbound in a 2011 Chevrolet Aveo on a rain-covered road that lost control and hydroplaned into the path of a 2018 Chevrolet Suburban and was struck.
The Suburban was driven by Julie Yarber, 50, of Eminence with passengers Caitlin A. Nicholson, 29, of Birch Tree, Breanna M. Yarber, 21, a 7-year-old girl and a 5-year-old boy, all of Eminence. The driver and Nicholson were not wearing seat belts, according to the patrol.
The report shows Julie Yarber suffered serious injuries and was flown by Air Evac to Mercy Hospital in Springfield.
Moderate injuries were reported for Breanna Yarber and minor injuries reported for Nicholson and the children; all four were transported to Ozarks Healthcare in West Plains. No injuries were reported for Ricks.
The patrol does not identify individuals younger than 17 in its reports.
