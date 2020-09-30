Howell County Commissioners are set for their regular meeting at 10 a.m. Thursday in the Commission Room on the second floor of the county office building, 35 Court Square in West Plains.
The tentative agenda includes an 11 a.m. meeting with Donna Parrott of the Workforce Investment Board. Other items include review and consideration of CARES Act contracts, approval of accounts payable and recognition of any guests present.
The commission typically meets on Mondays and Thursdays. The public is welcome.
