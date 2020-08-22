The address of Bloom Day Spa, published in a photo caption on Page 5 of Thursday’s Quill, is 631 Missouri Avenue. Dr. Scott Schneider is the name of the Greater West Plains Area Chamber of Commerce board member holding the ribbon on the right side.
Responding to a statement made in article about a public tax rate hearing for Dora School District that appeared on Page 1 of the same issue, a spokeswoman for State Auditor Nicole Galloway’s office said, “Local government entities are solely responsible for setting their tax rates. The role of the State Auditor's Office is to ensure revenue neutrality, as required under the state constitution and statutes. The office does not make recommendations on property tax rates or increases.” She added that a calculator on the office’s website assists political subdivisions with finding their property tax rates, and the consumer price index in that form is certified by the State Tax Commission.
