At 7:48 p.m. Nov. 9, Officer McKemie responded to a location on West Thornburgh Street to investigate two people having a dispute over a vehicle. It was learned two different assaults happened, but neither party wished to file charges.
Officers responded at 7:23 p.m. Nov. 9 to a report of a man lying in the road near Holiday Lane. It was determined the location was out of city limits and the Howell County Sheriff's Department arrested the man. Cpl. Josh Wichowski.
At 11:30 p.m. Nov. 9, Officer Reid reported he saw someone pulling on vehicle door handles on Porter Wagoner Boulevard. It was discovered the person seen had active Cabool and West Plains warrants and an arrest was made.
At 12:21 a.m. Nov. 10, officers were dispatched to Breckenridge Apartments on McFarland Drive to investigate the theft of a Ford F100. The vehicle was entered into law enforcement databases as stolen and the incident forwarded to detectives. Cpl. Brandon Stephens.
Cpl. Shannon Sisney reported on Nov. 10 he was dispatched to Lynn Drive regarding a found bicycle. The owner was not found and the bicycle may be claimed at the police department.
At 5:07 p.m. Nov. 10, officers were called to the Ridge Crest hotel to investigate an incident of trespassing. A woman was arrested, booked and released on a summons. Officer Bradshaw.
Officers were dispatched at 7:24 p.m. Nov. 10 to a location near the intersection of Thornburgh Street and Lincoln Avenue regarding a domestic disturbance. Both of the involved parties were spoken to and neither had visible injuries. Both declined to press charges and the incident was documented. Officer Bradshaw.
At 7:58 p.m. Nov. 10, Officer McKemie was dispatched to a home on Garrett Street to investigate threats between roommates. A report was taken for documentation and no charges were sought.
At 10:18 p.m. Nov. 10, Officer Bradshaw conducted a traffic stop on Lincoln Avenue and arrested a driver on a charge of driving while suspended. The driver was booked and released on a citation.
At 1:07 a.m. Nov. 11, Officer Reid responded to a home on Third Street to investigate an attempted burglary. The homeowner reported someone tried to gain entry through a front door and bedroom window. The case is considered closed due to lack of information regarding a suspect.
At 7:11 a.m. Nov. 11, the Southwest Missouri Cyber Crimes Task Force and the Webster County Sheriff's Department executed a search warrant at a home in Marshfield concerning alleged sexual exploitation of children. A suspect was taken into custody and items capable of storing digital media were seized as evidence. Detective Joe Neuschwander.
A woman reported at 3:08 p.m. Nov. 11 a witness saw another vehicle hit her own vehicle and then leave the scene. The vehicle and driver were located a short time later and the case is considered closed. Cpl. Ivie Powell.
Cpl. Sisney reported at 3:10 p.m. Nov. 11 he conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle at Seventh Street and Porter Wagoner Boulevard after it ran a stop sign and almost struck his patrol vehicle. The driver was found to be driving without a license and had several warrants, and was arrested and taken to the Howell County Jail.
Officers were dispatched at 4:04 p.m. Nov. 11 to a home on Eighth Street to investigate a case containing drugs. The item was seized but no suspect was identified. The items will be placed into evidence for destruction. Officer Bradshaw.
At 4:53 p.m. Nov. 11, Officer Bradshaw investigated a two-vehicle accident on Porter Wagoner Boulevard. One of the drivers was wanted on warrants and arrested, and a woman was found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia. The car was searched with a K9 unit and charges were forwarded to city prosecutors.
Officer Conner Burnes reported at 6:17 p.m. Nov. 11 he was dispatched to south U.S. 63 to investigate an animal that was severely injured after being struck by a car. The animal was euthanized at the scene.
At 11:53 p.m. Nov. 11, officers investigated a suspicious vehicle parked behind Walmart and when speaking to the occupant a strong odor of marijuana was detected coming from the vehicle. A search was initiated and drug paraphernalia was confiscated. No charges at this time. Officer Whitley Clark.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.