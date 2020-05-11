Col. Eric T. Olson, superintendent of the Missouri State Highway Patrol, recognizes Memorial Day weekend is highly anticipated, especially after these last few months.
A safe, fun weekend starts with planning and good decisions, he notes, urging Missourians to remember to observe social distancing and other CDC guidelines, and stay home if ill. If plans include driving or boating, choose to be courteous and obey all Missouri laws, the patrol encourages: Use a seat belt when driving and wear a life jacket when on or near the water. Always pay attention, whether operating a vehicle or a vessel, and choose to be a sober driver on land and on the water.
The patrol will be participating in Operation C.A.R.E. (Crash Awareness Reduction Effort) during the long holiday weekend. This means every available trooper will be on the road enforcing traffic laws and assisting motorists.
Motorists or boaters in need of assistance or who want to report a crime should use the Highway Patrol's Emergency Assistance number 800-525-5555 or *55 on a cellular phone.
For road condition reports, travelers can visit the Patrol's website at www.mshp.dps.mo.gov. Click on the Road Condition icon to view road construction areas as well as road conditions throughout the state or call 888-275-6636.
Over the 2019 Memorial Day holiday weekend, eight people died and 433 were injured in 1,009 traffic crashes. Last year, troopers made 96 DWI arrests. This year's counting period for the holiday weekend begins at 6 p.m.May 22, and ends at 11:59 p.m. May 25. Troopers will focus their attention on seat belt use, use of child safety seats, impaired drivers, hazardous moving violations and speed violations.
Motorists are encouraged to do their part to make Missouri’s roadways safer. Speed, inattention and impaired driving are leading causes of traffic crashes. Obey all traffic laws and make sure everyone in the vehicle is properly restrained in a seat belt or child restraint, urges the patrol.
The Memorial Day weekend is also an unofficial start to the boating season. During the 2019 Memorial Day weekend, there were seven boating crashes which included two fatalities and three injuries. No one drowned over last year’s holiday weekend. Troopers arrested 10 people for boating while intoxicated over the 2019 Memorial Day weekend.
Missouri provides a variety of opportunities for boating. Boaters are reminded to be courteous to others on the water, wear a life jacket and obey the law regarding safe operation of a vessel and no wake zones. Causing harm to another person or their property with an excessive boat wake may subject operators to enforcement action or civil liability. Never operate a boat while you are impaired; never ride with an impaired operator, says the patrol.
