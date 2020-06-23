At 4 p.m. Wednesday, the Howell County 911 Emergency Services Board will convene for a reorganizational meeting, electing officers to serve as vice chair, secretary and treasurer, before adjourning and holding regular session at 4:10.
Under old business, board members will continue discussion of progress regarding upgrades to communication equipment, as well as hardware and software updates and upgrades to the computer-aided dispatch (CAD) system. Among those, they will discuss the possibility of on-site CAD training, and setting a meeting with the Wright County 911 Board public safety answering point.
After a report from Administrator Steve Gleghorn, the board will move to new business, which includes a fiber increase request from the Howell County Commission and discussion on filling a vacant board position.
Any other business properly brought before the board will be discussed, and then next meeting date and time will be set before adjournment.
